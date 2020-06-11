Culver woman pleads not guilty to murder of man found in refrigerator

A Culver woman pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with a body found in a refrigerator in Madras.

Charina Owen, 36, pleaded not guilty to all five counts she is charged with, which include unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree abuse of a corpse and first-degree burglary.

Owen, who was also initially identified as Charina Mathews, was arrested June 4th after a body was found on the corner of Bear Drive and Highway 61 in May.

The indictment identifies the body as Byron Hilands.

Owen is being held at the Jefferson County Jail and will reappear in court July 16 at 9 a.m.