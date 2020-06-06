▶️ Culver woman arraigned on murder charges; body in fridge for ‘many weeks’

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It was May 7 when someone called the police and said they noticed something suspicious on the corner of Bear Drive and Highway 61 in Madras.

The same day, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains on the corner inside a refrigerator.

“I’m going to take a wild guess and say that they were there for many weeks,” Sheriff Jim Adkins said. “We don’t know exactly, I’ve got a general idea, but I don’t want to say. The investigators are talking to witnesses and putting the puzzle together.”

On Thursday, 36-year-old Charina Owen from Culver was arrested for murder.

She was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse.

Owen, who also goes by Charina Mathews, is no stranger to police. She has previous arrests for assault and theft.

“She was arrested and brought into the Jefferson County Jail where she was lodged without incident,” Adkins said.

Sheriff Jim Adkins says the investigation has been difficult because police are unable to identify the victim.

A neighbor told Central Oregon Daily that the victim was the man who lived on the property where the body was found. The neighbor said the victim kept to himself.

Owen appeared in Jefferson County Court on Friday; however, the case is still under investigation.

Owen’s next arraignment will be on June 11th.