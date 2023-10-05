▶️ $750,000 Oregon Lottery grant moves Culver skatepark dream closer to reality

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Culver skatepark project has won a $750,000 grant from the state, bringing it a step closer to realization.

“We’ve been holding out hope that we’d be able to get funding like this for a while and finally get in there,” said former Culver High School and current USC student Uriel Mejia. “Just kind of gives me a sigh of relief that it’s more likely that it’s actually going to happen now. And I can finally go back and say, look at people in the eyes and say it’s you’re probably going to get a skatepark built.”

It’s been four years since Mejia was a freshman at Culver High School, advocating for a skate park in the city. He’s now a freshman at USC.

“I’m looking to get a degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in construction management, and honestly, like, the whole process of the skatepark has really made me realize that that’s like the kind of field I want to go into,” Mejia said.

A kid with a dream who was just hoping to have a place to ride.

And thanks to the Oregon Lottery grant, the largest donation toward the project, it’s now moving closer to groundbreaking.

“It’s such a major step for us, and we’re so excited, and it feels like it is definitely happening,” said community volunteer and head of the project Cindy Dix. “We’re hoping to break ground this spring.”

At a public meeting, people were recently allowed to give input on the skate park design.

“They were able to make the changes that the skaters requested, and so they brought back the final design, and it was met, met with, with excitement,” Dix said.

Dix says they are still around $80,000 short of the final $1.13 million price tag but are in the process of applying for more grants and are confident the money will be raised.

“We’re excited to offer this to our community as a wonderful place for all ages to meet and play,” Dix said.

This is more than just a skatepark. It also includes a bike pump track and pickle ball courts.

The hope is to break ground as early as December and begin construction in March.