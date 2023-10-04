▶️ Culver skate park gets $750,000 boost from Oregon Lottery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Lottery has provided a major boost to the Culver skatepark project, donating $750,000 in grant money. It’s the largest donation toward the project.

The park now plans to include a bike pump track, several pickleball courts and more.

The project coordinator says they could break ground as early as December and begin construction in March.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Culver man’s truck covered in tar after driving through chip seal project

RELATED: Culver teacher named Jefferson County Regional Teacher of Year