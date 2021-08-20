Culver School District to enforce masks, delay first day of school

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In a letter sent to parents, Culver School District said it will implement the state’s mask mandate for students and staff.

“The state’s major penalties if we don’t follow include losing our liability insurance & teacher’s licenses being revoked,” Stefanie Garber, Superintendent of Culver Schools, said. “We do not want any employee to lose their ability to provide for their family or keep their job.”

The first day of school has been pushed back to Sept. 20, to plan and prepare for staffing challenges caused by the new vaccine mandate. Originally, school was slated to begin on Sept. 11.

Garber adds the district will continue to encourage state entities to change their approach.