▶️ Culver school buses serve as Meals-on-Wheels for shuttered students

When Gov. Kate Brown last week ordered schools statewide to shut their doors until April, it did more than disrupt classroom time.

For many kids in the state, the breakfasts and lunches served at school are their only truly healthy meal of the day.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was out early in Culver Monday morning to see the unique way the district is making sure its students are getting fed.

Crook County School District will provide free lunch to kids March 16-20th and again March 30 and 31st.

Meals will be served in front of Pioneer South from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Food will be served as a curbside pickup or walk up out in front of the school. There will be one meal allowed per child per day.

To see what other districts are doing, we’ve listed everything in this story.