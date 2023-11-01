Culver Highway speed limits lowering after crash data studied

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A couple stretches of the Culver Highway near Madras will have their speed limits reduced.

Oregon has given the city authority to lower the speed on the north end of Highway 361 from 45 mph to 35 mph just south of H Street.

Farther south near the fairgrounds, the speed is lowering from 45 mph to 40 mph.

The decision comes after a study of crash data in the area.

