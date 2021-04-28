Culver High School returns to online instruction after COVID cases increase

Increasing COVID cases at Culver High School will force students back to online learning for at least the next two weeks, the superintendent announced Tuesday.

The return to online instruction started Wednesday; students are expected to return on May 12th.

We’ve reached out to Jefferson County Public Health to learn more about the number of cases tied to the school.

“Our priority is to keep your students safe and we regret we have to make this move,” Superintendent Stefanie Garber said in a letter to parents. “Students will need to revert back to Distance Learning and check emails for guidance. It may take a day or so to get everything organized with staff and we appreciate your patience.”

Grab and go meals are available to students and can be picked up at the cafeteria during normal high school lunchtime.