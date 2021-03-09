▶️ Culver football opponent quits mid-game; mask compliance in question

A high school football game in Culver came to an abrupt end Friday night after the Bulldogs’ opponent quit mid-game.

The Santiam Wolverines were behind 8-0 in the third quarter when the head coach pulled his players from the field.

It appears someone on the sidelines had a concern with the referees not enforcing the state’s mask-wearing rules.

The Oregon School Activities Association is looking into the matter.

Culver, meanwhile, said they won’t comment on the game because it’s in the past.

Steele Haugen has more.