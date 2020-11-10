▶️ Culver community rallies to support family of 19-year-old killed in car crash

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

A loving mom and someone who put others first.

That’s how Rebekah Ashley Renee describes her friend and co-worker Alisa Miller.

“She was just a really sweet, soft soul,” Renee said. “Everything about her was just calm and reassuring.”

Renee and Miller got to know each other while working at Beetle Bailey Burgers in Culver.

“This place was like a second home to her,” Renee said.

19-year-old Miller died Friday night in a car crash, just south of Culver on Highway 97.

She was the passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck around midnight. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Even still, it’s just a huge shock for us because she was constantly in here all the time,” Renee said.

Miller is survived by her husband and one-year-old daughter, Piper.

“She loved being a mom,” Renee said. “Absolutely loved it. It made her what she became. She just learned this whole new aspect of love and care.”

Beetle Bailey Burgers will host a banquet this Wednesday at 5 p.m., with all proceeds going toward funeral costs and supporting Miller’s family.

Renee also organized a Go Fund Me, where people who can’t make it to the banquet can donate.

“We’re all in this together as a family, as a community,” Renee said. “We’re hurting together and we’re going to get through this together.”