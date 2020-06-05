Culver woman charged with murder after body found in fridge

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Culver woman on Thursday in connection with the death of a person whose body was found in Madras, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

According to Sheriff Jim Adkins, a body was found in a refrigerator at the corner of SW Bear Drive and Highway 361 on May 7.

After a month-long investigation, 36-year-old Charina Jeanette Owen was arrested for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree abuse of a corpse, Adkins said.

Owen is expected to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m.