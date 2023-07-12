▶️ The Great Outdoors: Cultus Lake jet skis have GPS safety feature

Cell phones have helped save many lost and injured hikers. A use of technology that’s improving the safety of boating on one of Central Oregon’s most popular lakes.
On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we’ll show you a GPS that automatically slows down jet skis as they approach hazards in the water.
