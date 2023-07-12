▶️ The Great Outdoors: Cultus Lake jet skis have GPS safety feature

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News
  |  
Wednesday, July 12th 2023

Cell phones have helped save many lost and injured hikers. A use of technology that’s improving the safety of boating on one of Central Oregon’s most popular lakes.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we’ll show you a GPS that automatically slows down jet skis as they approach hazards in the water.

MORE GREAT OUTDOORS:

The Great Outdoors: Royal Flush Trail adds more flow riding features

The Great Outdoors: Drake Park river access and trails improved

The Great Outdoors: Don’t ‘rescue’ baby animals you see alone in the wild

The Great Outdoors: Sunriver Trail Rides

The Great Outdoors: ‘Good Dog’ has new access points to protect streambanks

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...