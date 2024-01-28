▶️ Redmond and Sisters Cub Scouts race pinewood derby cars, a 50 year tradition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local Cub Scouts held their Pinewood Derby at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Redmond Saturday.

Cub scouts from the Redmond and Sisters packs raced derby cars that they designed and built over the last two months.

The unpowered cars are made from a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles then raced on a timed track.

“This race teaches them sportsmanship, it’s hard to be in front of all of your peers and have your car not win, so I think it teaches them that as well as perseverance,” said Melisa Dennis-Leigh, Cubmaster of Pack 27 in Redmond.

Awards are given for fastest times and other categories, the top three fastest in each den get to race in districts coming up in March.

The pinewood derby is a tradition held annually for over 50 years.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Central Oregon Scouts pick up hundreds of Christmas trees for recycling

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Sunriver dog trainer tunes up for Idaho Sled Dog Challenge