Cub Scouts give back to local veterans for Summer of Service project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond’s Pack 27 Cub Scouts is getting their hands dirty Monday evening as part of a national scouting effort.

Through their “Summer of Service”, the scouts will pull weeds, clear rocks, and help out any way they can at the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

Young Tiger Scout Thomas Stephens is excited about the competition involved.

“Pulling weeds and picking up rocks, whoever picks up the most gets a prize,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the veterans they will assist.

“Thank you veterans for helping us when we need help,” Thomas added.

The 19-acre working farm near Redmond uses agriculture as a form of therapy for veterans.

To learn more about the Summer of the Service: https://www.scouting.org/summerofservice/.

To learn more about Central Oregon Veterans Ranch: https://www.covranch.org/vision-2021/