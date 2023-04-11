Horse donated to Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch ‘able to share hope with kids’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has donated a horse to Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch.

The horse, named Honor, was surrendered to law enforcement in Deschutes County after attempting to jump over a barbed wire fence. He sustained multiple serious injuries on his back and shoulder that the owner was unable to get help for.

Deschutes County held Honor on their rescue ranch for about a year before Crystal Peaks learned about him. They have worked with him for the past month and now believe he’s a good fit for their program to pair horses with children for free so that both can heal together.

“He has experienced love. Experienced healing of both his physical and his emotional and invisible wounds. And he’s able to share hope with the kids and families who come now,” said Sarah Robinett, Equine Manager for Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch.