Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm ‘to be a good dad’

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm.
In a statement Thursday, Cruz said he was returning to Texas.
He said he accompanied his family to Mexico on Wednesday after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends.
He said, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night.” He said he was in “constant communication” with leaders back home.
The statement did little to quell a fierce backlash that comes as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024.
“It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”
Sen. Ted Cruz returned to Texas a day after flying to Mexico with his family as his state reels from a historic storm that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power. https://t.co/7ndXNlccsO pic.twitter.com/GVglObf9tc
— ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2021
