▶️ Crux Fermentation Project expands to Portland

Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crux Fermentation Project plans to open a second location in Portland by early summer.

Their expansion has been years in the making, and the crew is excited to serve what they call their “number one market.”

“Portland is a great craft beer market and one that we’re excited to have a, you know, more solid presence in. Now with our own pub there,” said Crux Marketing Director Jason Randles.

Their new location is going into an old brewing space in the southeast part of Portland.

Crux is looking forward to bringing things such as their taste-room-only samples, to Portland.