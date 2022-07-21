▶️ Crump Lake closure extended due to drought, looting and vandalism

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Department of State Lands announced a 180-day extension to the existing closure of Crump Lake, in Lake County.

The department enacted an emergency closure, restricting foot traffic, motor vehicle access and other public uses of the lake.

Officials say the restrictions are necessary to prevent vandalism and looting of cultural resources, including artifacts. DSL says archaeological objects may not be removed, defaced, or destroyed from the area.

State Lands will continue to evaluate lake conditions. For status updates, visit this link.