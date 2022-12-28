Crown City String Quartet returns for High Desert Chamber Music season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crown City String Quartet will return to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season.

Violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little, and cellist Dane Little will perform at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as ‘sublime’ and ‘simply moving and spectacular,'” High Desert Chamber Music said in its announcement. “Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.”

The first half of the program includes William Grant Still’s “Danzas de Panama”, Florence Price’s “Andante Cantabile”, and Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” High Desert Chamber Music said. The second half concludes with the Mendelssohn String Quartet Op.44 No. 3.

Ticket holders can also join the musicians for a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m.

The group will also participate in an Educational Outreach event at the new Caldera High School.

Tickets for this concert and all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.