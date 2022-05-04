Crowd of over 200 rally in downtown Bend supporting reproductive rights

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Over 200 people showed up in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse Friday evening in support of women’s reproductive health and abortion rights.

Chants of “my body, my choice” were heard down Wall Street with multiple speakers taking center stage.

The crowd heard from Congressional Candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Josie Stanfield with the Central Oregon Diversity Project, and Saving Grace to name a few.

Organizer Melissa Adams tells us the possibility of Roe vs. Wade being overturned is a matter of life and death.

“I’m hoping that we can actually make this somewhat of a celebratory event,” Adams said. “To celebrate our resistance and our persistence in the face of adversity.”