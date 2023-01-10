Deadline is Sunday for Crooked River Wetlands photo contest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crooked River Wetlands announces its last call for its second annual photo contest.

Students and adults have until Sunday, Jan. 15, to submit a photo into the competition. Submissions must be sent digitally to tuletalk@gmail.com.

It’s broken down into three subject categories: Nature, scenic and recreation; and three age categories: Elementary age, Middle School/High School age and Adult.

A maximum of two entries is allowed per category.

The main requirement is that all photos must have been taken at the wetlands complex during 2022. Only minor editing such as cropping or lighting adjustments is allowed. There should be no extensive post-processing.

Photos need to include the photographer’s name, address phone number and email address, age category, subject category and date taken.

Be aware that any photo you submit means giving permission to the City of Prineville to use the image as needed. The top entries will be posted online for public viewing.

One winner in each age and subject category will win an “intrinsically sentimental prize of nominal value.”