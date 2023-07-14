▶️ Crooked River Roundup horse racing action through Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The second half of the Crooked River Roundup is on in Prineville. This time, horse racing is on the agenda.

Through Saturday, the fastest horses and best jockeys from the Northwest compete for victory. Although it’s not home to the largest track, these races attract the largest attendance in Oregon.

“You see the line of cars coming in at 5:30 to come to the races and the stands are full. It’s a lot of excitement and it’s just a fun place to run horses,” said horse trainer Michael Morris.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first race is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available online for $10 and kids under three can watch for free.

