Crooked River Roundup Horse Races canceled due to COVID concerns

The 2020 Crooked River Roundup Horse Races will not go forward this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roundup’s pari-mutuel horse races were set to run July 15-18 at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.

The races attract the largest daily handle of any racetrack in Oregon and the largest average daily attendance of any track in the state.

Earlier this month, the Roundup Association announced the cancellation of the 75th Annual Crooked River Roundup. In 1967, pari-mutuel horse racing was added to the line-up of Crooked River Roundup events.

“It has become clear that July is not a viable option based on the uncertainties due to COVID-19,” said Roundup Horse Race chair Doug Smith. “The decision to cancel was made with a heavy heart. We want to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and community members who support this treasured event.”

The races will return in July of 2021.