Crooked River Roundup gets OK to return in June with limited online ticket sales

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crooked River Roundup will return to Prineville in June after taking a year off due to COVID concerns.

The Roundup is scheduled June 24-26.

Last year marked the first time since the inaugural Crooked River Roundup in 1945 the rodeo was canceled.

“We are excited to celebrate a milestone anniversary and ‘Reride 75’,” said Crooked River Roundup president Jason Snider. “Our rodeo committee has spent the last year planning precautionary measures to ensure the safety of rodeo participants and attendees.”

Rodeo officials have received approval from the Crook County Commissioners and the Crook County Health Department to hold the event.

“On behalf of the Crook County Health Department and the Crook County Environmental Health Department, we fully support the actions and precautions of Covid safety that the Crooked River Roundup is taking to keep the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Crook County Health Department Public Information Officer, Vicky Ryan.

The plan includes limited online ticket sales and special zones with services that meet safety guidelines in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

Following Oregon State Health requirements, parking, seating, and services have been established to create an excellent rodeo experience, all while keeping fans safe.

Snider said the economic impact of the rodeo and its ability to help the community recover from the year-long pandemic was a significant factor in the decision to host this year’s event.

Over the last five years, the Roundup has raised and donated more than $75,000 to 35 local organizations.

“The Crooked River Roundup supports our community significantly by providing opportunities for local groups to participate, raise money, and give back,” said Ray Austin, president of Kiwanis Club of Prineville. “We appreciate the many ways the Roundup committee makes a difference in Crook County.”

Unique to the Crooked River Roundup is the cattle drive and “Street Party” that takes place in downtown to kick off the event annually on Wednesday evening June 23. Prineville continues to pay homage to the Roundup’s history as ranchers drive cattle through downtown to signify the start of the festivities.

Non-rodeo events keep rolling with a parade Saturday morning featuring marching bands, tractors, and dozens of intricate floats.

Queen Emily McDaniel Lauman and Grand Marshals Mike and Donna Mohan will make history, reigning two consecutive years after the Roundup was canceled last year. “Re-ride 75 represents the very best of Crook County and our resilience,” said Queen Emily McDaniel Lauman. “Thanks to our generous sponsors and community members, we are going to have a wonderful celebration!”

The three-day rodeo will start on Thursday, June 24, and run through Saturday, June 26, 2021. For more information on the Roundup and to purchase tickets. click here.

The Crooked River Roundup is supported by a grant from the Crook County Cultural Coalition with funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust to support Oregon’s arts, heritage, and the humanities.