Overturned kayaker in Crooked River rescued by first responders

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Fire and Rescue (CCFR) said it responded to an emergency call on Saturday afternoon for a kayaker who had overturned in the Crooked River near Rimrock Park bridge.

The kayaker, a female without a personal flotation device, was found holding onto bushes in the middle of the river near an island. Someone called 911.

CCFR said its units coached the female to get out of the water and onto the island, where she waited for rescuers to reach her.

Bend Fire & Rescue’s swift water team was called in to assist and brought the kayaker to shore.

Her condition was not released.

