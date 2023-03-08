Crooked River Ranch Water Company asking for 36.5% rate increase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A rate increase may be in store for water ratepayers in Crooked River Ranch.

A after eight years without asking for an increase, Crooked River Ranch Water Company Is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 36.5% rate increase.

General Manager Frank Day says that along with inflation, they have had to increase staff and equipment.

RELATED: Bowman Dam hydropower backers seek ways around denial of fish passage waiver

RELATED: Inside look at the award-winning way Prineville stores, recovers its water

“But at the same time, we’ve had over a 50% increase in part costs for repairs and things. And it’s just it’s been eight years. It’s been eight years since our last rate increase. So. And that makes a big difference, too. And so it’s been a number of things that that made us request this large increase,” said Day.

The request would raise about $370,000 annually.

There is no final answer yet. The company is still in the process of requesting the increase.