Crooked River Ranch Water Company water rate increase requested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Public Utility Commission wants feedback on a proposed water rate increase.

Crooked River Ranch Water Company has requested a 33% rate increase. It would add about $16 to the average monthly bill.

They have not increased their rates since 2015.

The PUC will host a virtual public comment session on April 26, 6-7 p.m. Here’s how to comment:

View the meeting notice to link to the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/41kyWPy

Participate by phone at 1-669-254-5252 (Meeting ID: 161 691 1392; Passcode: 4098933670)

Submit comments directly to the PUC by May 26, 2023: