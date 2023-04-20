Crooked River Ranch Water Company water rate increase requested

The Oregon Public Utility Commission wants feedback on a proposed water rate increase.
Crooked River Ranch Water Company has requested a 33% rate increase. It would add about $16 to the average monthly bill.
They have not increased their rates since 2015.
The PUC will host a virtual public comment session on April 26, 6-7 p.m. Here’s how to comment:
- View the meeting notice to link to the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/41kyWPy
- Participate by phone at 1-669-254-5252 (Meeting ID: 161 691 1392; Passcode: 4098933670)
Submit comments directly to the PUC by May 26, 2023:
- email PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov
- Call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)
- Mail comments to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UW 194, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088