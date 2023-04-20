Crooked River Ranch Water Company water rate increase requested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, April 20th 2023

The Oregon Public Utility Commission wants feedback on a proposed water rate increase.

Crooked River Ranch Water Company has requested a 33% rate increase. It would add about $16 to the average monthly bill.

They have not increased their rates since 2015.

The PUC will host a virtual public comment session on April 26, 6-7 p.m. Here’s how to comment:

  • View the meeting notice to link to the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/41kyWPy
  • Participate by phone at 1-669-254-5252 (Meeting ID: 161 691 1392; Passcode: 4098933670) 

Submit comments directly to the PUC by May 26, 2023: 

  • email PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov  
  • Call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted) 
  • Mail comments to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UW 194, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088 
