▶️ Shop with motorcycles inside destroyed in fire in Crooked River Ranch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters worked quickly to keep a large shop fire from spreading to a nearby barn and shed in Crooked River Ranch Sunday.

It happened in the 15000 block of SW Steelhead road just after noon.

Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue said crews took a defensive stance on the 20-foot by 40-foot shed fire. They were able to prevent significant damage to the barn and shed.

Several motorcycles were destroyed in the fire and the estimated loss of the shed itself was more than $28,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

RELATED: All Petes Lake Fire evacuations lifted

RELATED: Hiker rescued from Tam McArthur Ridge after snow moves in