Crooked River Ranch man arrested on 37 felony child sex charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 66-year-old Crooked River Ranch man was arrested Wednesday on dozens of child sex charges, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ryan Grote said multiple deputies, members of the Oregon Department of Justice and Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a home off SW Swannies Place around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified in jail records as Ronald Dean Jarchow, was arrested without incident and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on 37 felony charges.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

No other information about the case was released.

Grote said the Department of Justice is handling the case now.