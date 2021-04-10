Crooked River Ranch home destroyed by fire after weed burn spreads

A Crooked River Ranch home was destroyed by fire Friday after an outdoor weed burn spread to the property.

Assistant Fire Chief Sean Hartley said crews responded to the home at 14322 SW Buckhorn Place around 9:35 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the backside of a single-story home.

The residents were able to get out of the home and nobody was injured, Hartley said.

It took crews about 40 minutes to put out the fire. Multiple crews remained on-scene for several hours performing salvage and overhaul.

The home was considered a total loss with an estimated value of $189,000.