Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue conducted a “body recovery effort” at Horny Hollow Trail on Sunday, according to a post on the Ranch Matters Crooked River Ranch Facebook page.

According to the post’s writer John Stevens, CRR Fire and Rescue was called out for a “technical rescue” at around 1 p.m.

Stevens said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. No further information is available at this time, Stevens said.