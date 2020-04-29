Crooked River ‘pulse flows’ to begin in early May

Anglers and others should be aware that flows will increase on the Crooked River from May 1 to May 4.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation and ODFW, will release additional water from Bowman Dam on the Crooked River to study the effects of increased flows in aiding spring Chinook salmon and steelhead smolts in their downstream migration to Lake Billy Chinook.

On Friday, May 1, flows from Bowman Dam will increase during the afternoon to reach a total flow of roughly 550 cubic feet per second, an increase of 220 cfs.

Flows will decrease on May 4 and return to their current 330 cfs level.

These experimental “pulse flows” will have a temporary impact on Crooked River angling.

While ODFW anticipates no negative impacts to redband trout populations below Bowman Dam, fishing may be more difficult and anglers are advised to use caution if wading.

This cooperative action will support the ongoing effort to restore the spring Chinook salmon and steelhead populations in the Crooked River. Many organizations have partnered in this experimental pulse flow event including the Ochoco Irrigation District and Portland General Electric.

