Crook County woman dies from COVID; 764 new cases reported statewide

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,558, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The death toll includes a 95-year-old woman in Crook County who died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 120,223.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (8), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27), Yamhill (44).

Deschutes County has reported 4,280 cases and 24 deaths.

County health reported Tuesday it had 2,770 active cases – that’s 1 in 71 residents; 1,482 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 494 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,562 total cases and 18 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles Wednesday morning reported 31 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU and three are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 480, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is 13 more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA recorded 6,432 doses of vaccine administered – including 595 second doses – raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 61,671.

This figure is based on preliminary reports of 2,818 doses administered yesterday, as well as 3,614 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 225,600 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles has vaccinated 2,462 care givers.

In Deschutes County, 3,005 people have been vaccinated; 189 in Crook County and 375 in Jefferson County.