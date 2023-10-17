▶️ Crook County HS volleyball wins Tri-Valley Conference title

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Crook County High School volleyball team is the league champion once again.

“We want to compete and we want to do good and I feel like we want to win,” said senior Jaycee Villastrigo. “All of us want to win. So we’re excited for that.”

After moving back to the 4A division, the Cowgirls won the 2023 Tri-Valley Conference volleyball league title Monday night.

“I was a little nervous going into the league, just being a first-year coach and seeing what everybody else had returning. But our girls set some goals, and they pushed and worked for those, and they ended up getting what they wanted, and we went undefeated in league, which was a very good start,” said head coach Jessica Mumm.

The team stumbled a bit out of the gate to start the season but hit their stride at the right time, ending the season going 10-0 in league play.

“We struggled a little bit, but we figured it out like there are things that we’ve been missing,” said senior Joann McKinnon. “We just work on it and practice every day and improve, which I think we have.”

Monday night wasn’t just a chance to win the conference title but also senior night and signing night.

Senior captain Jaycee Villastrigo signed her letter of intent to play for Eastern Oregon University.

“I had a lot of adrenaline,” Villastrigo said. “I was excited, but it was just like a fun experience for me.”

“It was sad, but it was also like exciting because it’s like the first one we did, it was really fun to have a signing on the first night, and she was excited. There were a lot of emotions, and I think that it fed into the play tonight,” said Mumm.

Now, the first-year head coach, four seniors and a hungry group of players wait to see who they will play in the postseason.