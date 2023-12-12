Susan Hermreck selected to replace Jerry Brummer as Crook County commissioner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County says County Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Brian Barney have selected Susan Hermreck to fill the County Commissioner Position No. 1 seat left vacant by Jerry Brummer. Hermreck is expected to be formally appointed on Dec. 19.

Here is the full announcement from Crook County:

The Crook County Court has diligently proceeded with the selection process for the County Commissioner Position #1, previously held by Jerry Brummer, conducting thorough interviews with eight highly qualified candidates on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

In an extensive and comprehensive assessment, both Judge Crawford and Commissioner Barney have meticulously carried out due diligence, taking into account the candidates‘ qualifications, experience, and alignment with the needs of Crook County.

Following these rigorous evaluations, Judge Crawford and Commissioner Barney have reached a unanimous decision and identified Susan Hermreck as the candidate most suitable for appointment to the vacant County Commissioner Position #1.

Judge Crawford expressed confidence in Ms. Hermreck‘s demonstrated capabilities and commitment to the betterment of Crook County, stating, ” Susan Hermreck will be a great fit for this position. She has been an important part of our community and understands the issues that Crook County is facing. I am especially excited for her knowledge of roads and business.

Commissioner Barney echoed these sentiments, highlighting Ms. Hermreck‘s profound insights and vision for the county‘s future. “Susan‘s perspectives, coupled with her extensive experience, make her an outstanding choice to contribute to the growth and progress of Crook County,” said Commissioner Barney.

The Crook County Court anticipates formalizing the appointment of Susan Hermreck to the County Commissioner Position #1 at their regular meeting December 19, 2023, pending standard procedures and administrative formalities.

The County Court was impressed with all candidates and would like to thank them for their interest in the position and community and hope they will seek other open positions to serve Crook County.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Sarah Puerner, Executive Assistant/Communications Officer at 541-447-6555 or sarah.puerner@crookcountyor.gov