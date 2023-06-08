▶️ Crook County school board member reacts to superintendent’s resignation

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Crook County School District Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson plans to leave her post by July 6. She says it’s because of three newly elected school board members, known as “The Mama Bears,” who she says do not share her vision for leadership of the district.

Doug Smith is one of three Crook County school board members who lost their seats to the Mama Bears in the May election. He says he understands why Johnson is leaving.

“There were things said about her during the campaign by one of the candidates in particular that were hurtful and untrue,” Smith said. “Nobody deserves to have things said about them. I suffered some of the same and it’s sad that that happened here in Crook County.”

Current School Board Chair Jessica Ritter said “no one is enthusiastic about considering letting go of Oregon’s Superintendent of the Year.

Ritter says the board will consider Dr. Johnson’s termination request in open session on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Crook County Middle School Gymnasium, 100 NE Knowledge Street in Prineville.

“She has a two year contract with school board. We will be working to come to some kind of agreement as far as termination of that contract. She has said she doesn’t want to work here. We understand that,” Smith said.

Central Oregon Daily News tried reaching incoming board members Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight for their comments on the superintendent’s abrupt departure, but have yet to receive a reply.