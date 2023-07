by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Little League Softball senior team beat Redmond for the District 5 championships.

They now head to Missoula, Montana, on July 20 for the senior softball division regionals.

The team is fundraising for their trip through this GoFundMe.

