Crook County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Friday, someone in Crook County got a phone call from a person claiming to be from the Powell Butte Police Department.

The red flag the call could be a scam, there is no Powell Butte Police Department.

“It appeared that the caller tried to get the property owner to call back,” said Sergeant Javier Sanchez with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident prompted a real law enforcement agency to issue a scam alert reminding folks to never give out or confirm personal information.

“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office or any legitimate law enforcement agency will never ask a person for money, money orders, gift cards, online banking or credit card information in exchange for not issuing a warrant or subpoena,” added Sanchez.

If you have any questions or concerns about these types of calls you can contact the sheriff’s office at 541-447-6398.