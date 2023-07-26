Quarry explosions cause concerns in Crook County

Wednesday, July 26th 2023

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday that explosions being felt by residents in the southern part of the county were coming from a large rock quarry in Deschutes County. 

The sheriff’s office says it received numerous calls from Juniper Acres regarding explosions being felt in that area.

Deputies found that a rock quarry was conducting demolitions to create aggregate to fix roads in Central Oregon. 

