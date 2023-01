by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for this year’s Citizen Academy.

It’s a 13-week long program where people can learn about search and rescue, patrol, corrections and other operations.

There’s also an opportunity to participate in ride-alongs with deputies.

To learn more, just contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

