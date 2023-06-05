Crook County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff

CCSO says the caller is telling people he is a deputy and later requesting money. The sheriff’s office says it will never reach out to people by phone demanding money.

“Scammers will attempt to keep you on the phone and use scare tactics in the attempt to get you to send them money or gift cards. Just hang up and end the call,” CCSO said.

If you have questions or concerns you can call their office at 541-447-6398 and ask for Sergeant Sanchez.

There have been similar cases of this reported by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the past few months.

Around this time last year, CCSO said someone called a resident claiming to be from the Powell Butte Police Department. There is no Powell Butte Police Department.