▶️ Crook County school buildings sport new decals made by CTE students

It was the students’ idea.

Crook County High School and Middle School are sporting some new decals on the building that look professionally made. But they were actually made by kids in the district.

The Career Technical Education classes there help students design, create and distribute items like stickers, logos, posters and signs.

And they came up with the idea for the new adornments to the front doors.

“It was very fun. It’s a great learning experience and it’s just really gets your mind like thinking like to what you have to do and to figure out what to do,” said sophomore Amarie.

The success at the school has gotten the attention of the Crook County community.

Students are now making items for their school spirit store and even different areas in the community.