Crook County School District will hold election for open board position

Zone #4 of the Crook County School District is looking for a new board member to represent the area.

Walter Wagner resigned from his position late last week to focus on other life goals and projects.

The school district said his resignation is effective immediately, and that he has served on the school board since 2015.

“The school board appreciates Walt’s six years of service to the voters and taxpayers, students, parents and staff of the District. Serving on a school board is not for the faint of heart. It is far more than one meeting a month. It takes time away from family, from business and from personal pursuits. Walt has been diligent and serious about the work. He will now be able to refocus on other priorities, and he leaves with the confidence that the District is in excellent shape, and he was a part of creating that,” explained Scott Cooper, Chair of the Crook County School Board.

On Monday, the school board met to decide between an appointment or regular election; it unanimously agreed to allow voters the opportunity to choose their own candidate.

The term will last from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.

Wagner has been representing Zone #4, which includes Powell Butte south of Highway 126 and a small southwest portion of the city of Prineville.

Zone #4 is in purple on the bottom left

Citizens living in Zone #4 who are interested in serving on the school board should contact the Crook County Clerk’s Office.

Filing information can also be found here on the County Clerk’s website.

Two current board members, Chair Cooper and at-large member Gwen Carr, are both up for re-election on May 18th.

The filing deadline for those positions is Thursday, March 18th. In order to allow a new candidate to stand for election in May for Zone #4, the Crook County Clerk’s Office is extending the filing deadline for that seat to March 24th.

Registered voters interested in serving must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination with the County Clerk’s Office by 5pm on March 24th.