Crook County School District to host community bond forums

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District has announced a series of community forums to provide information about the upcoming school bond measure on the May ballot.

The proposed bond, if passed, would address health and safety; repair and update schools; expand hands-on learning and student opportunities; and relieve crowded classrooms.

Bond funds would expand Career and Technical Education and student performing arts spaces.

If passed, the bond would also fund upgrades to student athletic facilities, including repairs and updates to Ward Rhoden Stadium.

Parents, students, staff, and community members are invited to attend the community bond forums. Community Bond Forums will be held at the following locations and times during the month of April:

Steins Pillar Elementary: Monday, April 18th at 6:00 p.m.

Crook County Middle School: Tuesday, April 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Crooked River Elementary: Monday, April 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Powell Butte Community Charter School: Tuesday, April 26th at 6:00 p.m.

Crook County High School: Wednesday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m.

The district estimates that the proposed $66 million bond would increase the tax rate by $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Crook County School District was recently notified of an increase to the matching grant opportunity from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) Program.

The district would now receive $4 million in matching funds, but only if the measure passes.

A complete list of school projects and more information about the proposed bond measure can be found online at www.CrookCountySchoolBond.org.