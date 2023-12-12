▶️ Crook County SD launches public survey in search for new superintendent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District has created an online public survey to gather feedback in its search for a new, permanent superintendent.

The district said Monday that the school board launched a national search with the assistance of Robert Hess of Breakthrough Consulting.

The survey is open through January 5, 2024, and is available at www.crookcountyschools.org. The district said the survey is open to all school staff, district families and the community.

In addition to asking respondents to select and rank the qualities most important to them, the survey also allows comments and even the opportunity to nominate someone.

“The school board is looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, is committed to establishing and maintaining good relationships with all stakeholders, and will put students first in their decision-making. This survey will help guide their search,” Hess said in a statement.

The results of the survey will be shared with the board and posted to the district’s website when it is completed.

The district’s timeline is to have the first round of interviews in early February, followed by final interviews by March 4. A new superintendent is expected to be announced March 11.

Dr. Sara Johnson, the 2022 Oregon Superintendent of the Year, resigned in June. She cited the election of three new school board members — Jessica Brumble, Cheyenne Edgerly and Jennifer Knight — who she said “do not share my vision or mission” as the reason for her departure.

Duane Yecha has been serving as interim superintendent.

School districts across Oregon have struggled to hire and retain superintendents in the last five years, according to the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.