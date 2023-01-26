▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville.

The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district.

Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help the schools function.

Some of these jobs will have a higher wage thanks to a decision by the school board last year.

“The school board has recognized that we need to be competitive with other districts in the region and that 5% increase, you know, really will help or we hope it’ll help somebody to make that decision to come work for our district,” said Crook County School District Communications Director Jason Carr.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can check out available jobs on the school district’s website and apply online as well.