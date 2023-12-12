Crook County SD gets hoax threat email. Several Oregon districts did, too.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District was one of several Oregon school districts hit with a hoax bomb threat Monday, the district said Tuesday.

The email ended up in its spam folder at 10:39 a.m. Monday, district Communications Director Jason Carr said in a press release. It came from the email address nerdmail.co and with the username iwillgougeyoureyesout0.

Because it was in a spam folder, the district said it didn’t discover the hoax email until Tuesday. Carr said the district had recently been informed by the FBI that hoax threats were going out from specific email addresses. They started searching their inboxes for those addresses Tuesday and that’s how they discovered the hoax.

RELATED: Crook County SD launches public survey in search for new superintendent

Carr said law enforcement determined the threat was not credible.

“District leaders met with the Prineville Police Department and agreed it was best to inform families about the hoax email,” Carr said. “CCSD takes all threats seriously and is grateful for our School Resource Officers who help keep our building safe and secure. Officers Jeff Coffman and Kathryn Bottoms walked through school buildings and found nothing suspicious. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office did the same at Powell Butte Charter School.”

Carr said the district will monitor spam folders more closely to catch threats more quickly, whether they are fake or real.

“We know that even a hoax threat like this can cause concern for families, so the district supports families who want to keep their children home,” Carr said.

The FBI is investigating this as a widespread hoax with the same generic language that also included churches and airports,” Carr said.

OPB reports there were also threats Monday at Central Linn, Cascade, Colton, Corbett and Arlington school districts. Some Oregon synagogues also reportedly received emailed threats. None of the threats were reportedly deemed credible.