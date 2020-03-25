Crook County School District donates hand sanitizer to St. Charles

With school closed and students at home indefinitely due to the coronavirus, hundreds of bottles of partly-used and unopened hand sanitizers are now headed for local hospitals.

Staff from the Crook County School District’s facilities team collected hand sanitizers from all five school buildings over the past two days. Shoppers have emptied store shelves of hand sanitizers, leaving the supply precariously low across the region.

“There’s no reason for us to let those hand sanitizers sit when there’s such a need in our local hospitals,” Superintendent, Dr. Sara Johnson said. “Our healthcare workers are on the front lines fighting the virus and we need to help them.”

There was a region-wide donation drive last week of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for masks, isolation gowns, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, and pure aloe vera gel.

You can still donate those items at Pioneer School located at 641 SE 1st Street in Prineville between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day.

Hand sanitizers are important for many classrooms, especially at the elementary level, so Dr. Johnson has promised CCSD will replenish the supply whenever school is back in session.