▶️ Crook County Schools keep one key thing from COVID-19 pandemic: Technology

Crook County School District kicked off their first week of school with a return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But one thing that was adopted during the pandemic is staying — the technology upgrades. Every student in the district gets checked out a device — either a tablet or computer.

“Communication between students and teachers, parents and teachers — much easier and its more integrated into the everyday school experience. So students who are out sick, maybe on vacation just have a much easier time to catch up on homework, get ahead, make sure essentially that they’re not behind when they come back to school,” said Crook County School District spokesperson Jason Carr.

Carr also says they’ve seen a significant growth in enrollment for the school district.

