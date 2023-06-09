▶️ Crook Co. School District hosts graduating class breakfast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School District hosted a breakfast for this year’s graduating class Thursday morning.

The Club Pioneer in Prineville has been hosting the breakfast for high school seniors since 2014.

Proprietor Jim Roths says he does it to reward the students for their hard work.

“These students, many of them work for me now. Some are going to work for me in the future and a lot of them are going to be our guests. It’s just a way to say thanks for the kids and all they do,” said Roths.

School board members, principals and teachers served the food and waited the tables for the more than 200 graduates in this year’s class.

